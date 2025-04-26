First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $26,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $626,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 174,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,485,217.34. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.90, for a total transaction of $282,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,033,307. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,771 shares of company stock valued at $7,139,163 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $197.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.56, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $107.65 and a one year high of $219.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

