Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,336,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $142,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 9,614.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBE. KeyCorp upgraded CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.93%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

