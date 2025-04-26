Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stock Position Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,028 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Kenvue worth $25,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 106,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,057,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 131,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $1,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

