CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $283.00 at Barclays

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $279.00 to $283.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of CME Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.80.

NASDAQ CME opened at $266.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.77 and its 200 day moving average is $241.80. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $273.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.71%.

In related news, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,885.88. This represents a 15.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,980. The trade was a 31.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,076 shares of company stock worth $6,871,496. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 570.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

