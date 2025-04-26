Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stake Raised by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,743,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after acquiring an additional 348,298 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 824.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 195,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after buying an additional 265,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paramount Global by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,586,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,973,000 after buying an additional 908,515 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $5,457,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

