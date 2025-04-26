State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Trims Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 171.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,370,000 after purchasing an additional 529,308 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $9,949,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $225.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.45 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.95.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

