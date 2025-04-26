Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 164.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $254,795,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,852,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,606,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,743,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Markel Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,580,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,804.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,826.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,758.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,433.06 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,702.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.