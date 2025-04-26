State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $2,697,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUOL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.15.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $381.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 208.65 and a beta of 0.91. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $441.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.40.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.79, for a total value of $3,478,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total value of $898,087.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,634 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,946.08. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,868 shares of company stock worth $35,574,300. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

