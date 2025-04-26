State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $4.95 Million Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lessened its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in GameStop were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,144,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,659,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,769,000 after purchasing an additional 380,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,610,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,146,000 after purchasing an additional 107,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,565,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,401,000 after buying an additional 60,673 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after buying an additional 245,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GME. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush set a $11.50 target price on GameStop in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

GameStop Price Performance

NYSE:GME opened at $27.45 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 152.51 and a beta of -0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GameStop news, Director Alain Attal purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 572,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,740,948. The trade was a 1.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $36,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,875.81. This trade represents a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 515,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,140,200 in the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

