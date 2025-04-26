TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 9,019 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,365,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,628,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,018 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,753.87. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Avantor Stock Down 16.6 %

AVTR opened at $12.93 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

