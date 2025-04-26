TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEVA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

