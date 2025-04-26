Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 351.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. The trade was a 36.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

BR stock opened at $237.81 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $247.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

