Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Worley Group purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.93. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

