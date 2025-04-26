State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Decreases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,448 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 90,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 261,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in KeyCorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 44,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 100,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 57,479 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 60,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,525 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

