TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 127,830 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,830 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 577.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 1.2 %

ABCL opened at $2.57 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.