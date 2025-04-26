State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Cuts Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $212.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.11. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,668.44. This represents a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,123.52. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

