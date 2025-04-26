TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average of $91.45.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

