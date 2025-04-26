CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.55.

CMS Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $72.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average is $69.67. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,815.68. This trade represents a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

