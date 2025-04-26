Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BC. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, April 4th. B. Riley raised Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.31. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.15%.

In other Brunswick news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 695.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brunswick by 33.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

