TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Acquires 996 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $78.45 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average is $88.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

