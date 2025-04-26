Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,520,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of HACK opened at $73.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

