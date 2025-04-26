Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Lowered to $232.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $254.00 to $232.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $177.55 on Friday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $146.25 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.78.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

