TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 2,583 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. Appaloosa LP raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,575,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,793,000 after acquiring an additional 810,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,107 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 122,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29,608.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,260,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,565 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,649,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

