Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Patrick Industries worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PATK. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 812.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PATK. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.79.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $79.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.17. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $98.90.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patrick Industries news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,559.82. The trade was a 542.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $246,754.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,303.32. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

