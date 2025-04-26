Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,549,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 219,806 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,767,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,693,000 after purchasing an additional 990,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,212,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ADC opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $169.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.47%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

