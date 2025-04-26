TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $206.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.01. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Short Sellers Gave Up on These 3 Names Recently
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Boring Stocks Outperforming the Market This Year
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- If You Wanted To Buy AbbVie and Didn’t, There’s Still Time To Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.