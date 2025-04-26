TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $206.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.01. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Compass Point set a $260.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.04.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

