Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,415,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,600,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,231,000 after buying an additional 1,871,572 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 529.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 73,155 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $170,154.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lumentum from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

