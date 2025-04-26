Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.77 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,677,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,300,000 after purchasing an additional 500,058 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,997,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after buying an additional 124,275 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in PPL by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 46,071 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in PPL by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 696,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

PPL Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PPL opened at $35.93 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.08%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 1,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $52,627.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at $359,186.40. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $47,675.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,951.32. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,140 shares of company stock valued at $173,005 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.