TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Cuts Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 674,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,564,000 after acquiring an additional 490,187 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 109.3% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 51.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 target price (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $143.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.