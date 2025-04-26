ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWM. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,675,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 484,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $21.06 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

