Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,807,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,948,000 after acquiring an additional 114,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,751,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,008,000 after purchasing an additional 837,282 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,674,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,673,000 after buying an additional 283,695 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,658,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,178,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $46.91.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital set a $37.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu bought 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,635.50. This represents a 4.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,323,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,801.97. This trade represents a 5.67 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

