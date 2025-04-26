Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,772,450. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:THG opened at $161.72 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.66 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.75 and its 200-day moving average is $159.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.47.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

