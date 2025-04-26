Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 96,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Stephens upped their price target on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

First American Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $60.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.72. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In other news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $200,202.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,299.25. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $7,121,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,454,906.40. This trade represents a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.