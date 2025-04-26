Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBCI stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

