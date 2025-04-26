Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Price

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

OTIS stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $89.70 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.31.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $701,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. The trade was a 9.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127.67. This represents a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,003,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,806,000 after buying an additional 149,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,523,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,126,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,787,000 after purchasing an additional 95,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,785,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,980,000 after purchasing an additional 435,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $649,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

