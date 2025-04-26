TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 937.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 83.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 158,323 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 725,371 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 60.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 270,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TGTX opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.26 and a beta of 2.14.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.67 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

