KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KBR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on KBR from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

NYSE:KBR opened at $53.05 on Friday. KBR has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in KBR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its stake in KBR by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in KBR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of KBR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

