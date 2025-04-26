Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Barclays

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IPG. UBS Group upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $155.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $574,672.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. The trade was a 13.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,210,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693,636 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,975,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,584,000 after buying an additional 1,492,019 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,938,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,538,000 after acquiring an additional 511,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,264,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,614,000 after acquiring an additional 81,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

