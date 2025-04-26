Severfield (LON:SFR) Trading Up 24% – What’s Next?

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) traded up 24% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.30 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 24.80 ($0.33). 5,882,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 1,339,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.27).

Severfield Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.02.

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Severfield’s payout ratio is currently 76.20%.

About Severfield

Operating on an international scale, Severfield is widely recognised for its iconic structures, engineering excellence and unparalleled customer service.

We have the design, experience and engineering skills to serve a diverse range of market sectors, from education and hospitals to bridges and commercial offices.

We approach every project, from the highly technical to basic structural work, with the same level of safety, professionalism, commitment, care and customer service.

Our people make Severfield the success story it is today.

