White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.09% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $1,606,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 1.5 %

WTM stock opened at $1,745.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.34. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,666.22 and a 12 month high of $2,023.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,822.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,873.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

