Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,766 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Variant Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $6,025,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 103.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $735,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $66.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.92. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $100.06.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.