Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $906,000 Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 208.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $49,638,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,118,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,327,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,264,000 after buying an additional 503,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,288,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4,083.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 146,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 142,922 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. KB Home has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

