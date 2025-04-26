Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 151 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,180,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,116,000 after purchasing an additional 143,716 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,864,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,945,000 after acquiring an additional 37,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,298,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,897,000 after buying an additional 204,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $194,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.