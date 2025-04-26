MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,008,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,561,000 after buying an additional 2,928,595 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,578,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after buying an additional 235,916 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in MGIC Investment by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,289,000 after buying an additional 415,586 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,766,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,006,000 after acquiring an additional 677,227 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,524,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,271,000 after acquiring an additional 277,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTG opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

