Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 790.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDGL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 867,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,792,000 after buying an additional 84,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,717,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 208,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,332,000 after purchasing an additional 57,886 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,613,000 after buying an additional 116,285 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $326.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of -0.69. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.00 and a 1-year high of $377.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.32) by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total transaction of $418,492.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,508.96. This trade represents a 24.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total value of $5,375,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,324.40. The trade was a 89.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $10,610,594. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

