First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 164,906 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 649,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,906 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $28,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after buying an additional 880,960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 593,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,661,000 after acquiring an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $15,315,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Concentrix by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after acquiring an additional 329,831 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Concentrix by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 233,765 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,954,652. The trade was a 0.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier Duha sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $1,428,622.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,082,424.24. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,444 shares of company stock worth $1,484,078. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.3328 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

