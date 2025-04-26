MML Investors Services LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,920,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 730.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,492,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,746,000 after buying an additional 1,312,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,139,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,530,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 903,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after buying an additional 103,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,420,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
