MML Investors Services LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,920,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 730.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,492,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,746,000 after buying an additional 1,312,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,139,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,530,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 903,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after buying an additional 103,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,420,000.

Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.1201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

