BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 2,712 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in NIO were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NIO by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE NIO opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.74. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NIO. Cfra Research raised shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

