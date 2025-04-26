MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4,227.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 747.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.21.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $137.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.36. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $201.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

