GeoWealth Management LLC Has $80,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,736,000 after buying an additional 61,801 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1,219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

CINF stock opened at $133.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $161.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.44. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.